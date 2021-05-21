Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.