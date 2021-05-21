Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.