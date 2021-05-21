Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68,203.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

