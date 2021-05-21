CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CLGN opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.