CoinPoker Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.12 million and $14,730.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.60 or 0.08362201 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.