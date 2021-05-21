Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Down 0.6%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.22 and last traded at $78.22. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

About Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

