Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $9.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

