CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of CNO opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $3,923,952 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

