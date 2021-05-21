Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Trading Up 50.2%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price shot up 50.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 1,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

