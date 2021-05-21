Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 326,630 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,630 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 151,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,982. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.