Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 230 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McKesson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.85.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.83. 7,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,867. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

