Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.33. 14,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

