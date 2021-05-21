Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $225.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $222.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

