Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.46.

BA stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.94. The company had a trading volume of 471,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,243,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

