Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $67,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,741,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,510. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $338.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

