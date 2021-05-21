Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

LGLV opened at $132.88 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43.

