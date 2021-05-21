Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

