Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

