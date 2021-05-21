Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,018 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,599 shares of company stock worth $4,475,489 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.