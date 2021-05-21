ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.69

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.69 and traded as high as $28.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 48,115 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

