Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Down 3.4%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.36. 456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

CLZNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

