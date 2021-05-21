Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.
ADDYY traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.63. 53,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,104. adidas has a twelve month low of $117.60 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.31, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
