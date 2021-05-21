Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

ADDYY traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.63. 53,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,104. adidas has a twelve month low of $117.60 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.31, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

