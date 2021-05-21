Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $50.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. 8,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

