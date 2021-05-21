CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $41.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

