Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

Research analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

