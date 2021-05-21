Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 420,702 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $395,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.