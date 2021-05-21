Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CINE. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 86.29 ($1.13).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

LON:CINE opened at GBX 87.32 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.