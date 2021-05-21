CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.31.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

