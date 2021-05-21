Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $244.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.50.
Shares of CHDN opened at $190.43 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.62.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
