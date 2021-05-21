Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $244.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.50.

Shares of CHDN opened at $190.43 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.62.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

