Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $3.05. Chubb reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 608.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.75. Chubb has a 12 month low of $103.86 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

