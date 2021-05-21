Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years.

Chubb stock opened at $166.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 1-year low of $103.86 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

