Chromia Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $82.02 million and $68.31 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.01047776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.74 or 0.09405709 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.