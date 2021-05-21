Christopher Lyon Sells 4,771 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40.

MODN opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Model N by 31.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Model N by 3,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

