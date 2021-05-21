Christopher Lyon Sells 4,771 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40.
MODN opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Model N by 31.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Model N by 3,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
