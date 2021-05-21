Chris Whitehair Sells 12,039 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,346.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Whitehair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunOpta alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 253,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.