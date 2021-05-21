Chonk (CHONK) Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,288.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $94.10 or 0.00231048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.01060812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.09383477 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

