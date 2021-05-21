Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Insiders have sold a total of 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.