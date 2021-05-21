Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. 4,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,057. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

