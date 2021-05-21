Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

CD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock.

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

