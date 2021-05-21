Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 103,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,458,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 736,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

