Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVX. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.49%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

