Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,543 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for 8.3% of Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. 11,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,942. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -376.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

