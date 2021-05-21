Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.