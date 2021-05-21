ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0243 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 57.6% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $485,377.34 and approximately $45,512.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00410648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00221216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004270 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00984268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

