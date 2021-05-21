Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $694.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $654.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.