Charles R. Romp Sells 334 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.