Charles R. Romp Sells 334 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Read More: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.