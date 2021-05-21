Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Champions Oncology stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Champions Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

