CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

