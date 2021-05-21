Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 665

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.35 million and a PE ratio of 83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 437.98. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.80).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

