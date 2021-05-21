Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Centuria Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

