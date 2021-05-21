Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.68% of Central Garden & Pet worth $93,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after buying an additional 257,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,489,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

